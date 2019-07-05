Baidu -2.5% as UBS warns on second-half ad downside

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is 2.5% lower after a note from UBS warning on ad-market downside in the near term.

Pointing to conversations the firm held at its TMI conference along with agency checks, analyst Jerry Liu says despite downside risk to core growth in the second half, search and feed growth will accelerate into next year, with monetization of its smart mini programs a "bright spot."

The UBS price target of $145 now implies 25% upside, though the firm is staying Neutral.

Other sell-side analysts rate it Outperform on average, and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish, while Baidu has a Quant Rating of Very Bearish.