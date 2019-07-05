June jobs report shows inflation is still tame

Unpacking the June jobs report, average hourly earnings rose only 0.2% from May and increased 3.1% Y/Y.

In other words, even with unemployment near 50-year lows, inflation hasn't picked up.

"Wage growth has noticeably decelerated as average hourly earnings increased by a paltry 0.2% on the month," observes Joseph Brusuelas, RSM US chief economist.

"We still expect a 25-bps rate cut by Fed on July 30, but 50 bps cut now off the table," Brusuelas writes via Twitter.

“The data are unlikely to stop the Fed from easing at this month’s meeting,” Jim O’Sullivan, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, told Reuters.

Slightly higher-than-expected unemployment is a result of an increased labor force, not higher unemployment, says Jared Bernstein, senior fellow at Center on Budget.

Six-month rolling average of Y/Y nominal wage growth suggests trend is "stalled or even trailing off a bit," Bernstein adds, tacking on a chart to his tweet.

It's clear job gains are slowing from 2018; employment growth averaged 172K per month this year vs. an average monthly gain of 223K in 2018.

Notable job gains in professional and business services (+51K), health care (+35K), and in transportation and warehousing (+24K).