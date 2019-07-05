Banks rise as chance of 50-bps cut dwindles

The financial sector is the only one of the 11 S&P 500 industry sectors on the rise after stronger-than-expected job gains in June complicates the case for a Fed rate cut at the end of this month.
Federal funds futures trading now points overwhelmingly to a 25-basis-point cut on July 31, according to the CME FedWatch Tool; probability for a 50-bps cut shrinks to 2.8% from 32.3% a week ago.
State Street's SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) rises 0.8%.
Bank of America (BAC +0.4%), Morgan Stanley (MS +0.6%), and Wells Fargo (WFC +0.5%) are the strongest gainers among U.S.-based megabanks.
The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) gains even more, up 1.1%.
Among notable regional bank movers: Huntington Bancshares (HBAN +1.2%), Regions Financial (RF +0.9%), Comerica (CMA +1.4%), and KeyCorp (KEY +1.2%).
