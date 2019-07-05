Ameren Missouri requests rate decrease for customers

Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (AEE -1.2% ) says that customers are expected to see a second decrease in electric rates since last summer.

Ameren filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to decrease electric rates for all customers.

The company requested the ~$1M decrease in line with its focus to keep rates stable and predictable as part of the company's Smart Energy Plan.

The rate decrease filing is one step in the 11-month regulatory process to adjust rates. Customers could see rate adjustments in May 2020.

