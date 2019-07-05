Metso Minerals to merge with Outotec

Metso (OTCPK:MXTOF) announced to merge its main minerals technology business with Outotec (OTC:OUKPF).

The new company will be named as Metso Outotec, and will operate as technology suppliers to minerals processing companies, with pro-forma combined sales of €3.9B in 2018.

The deal is expected to enable cost savings of ~€100M and revenue synergies, arising from cross-sales opportunities, of at least €150M a year.

On completion of the deal, Metso will own ~78% of the shares in Metso Outotec, with existing Outotec shareholders holding the remainder.

Additionally, Metso shareholders will retain their current shares in Metso, which will be renamed Neles, with 2018 pro-forma sales of €593M