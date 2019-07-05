Trump may scrap Frannie reform if plan comes under fire, Cowen says

Cowen analyst Jaret Seiberg wonders if President Trump will "turn on housing finance reform if the public narrative is that government is getting a bad deal," Seiberg writes in a note to client.

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA -1.2% ) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC -1.5% ) slide.

Potential points that may trigger criticism -- returning to "a system where taxpayers take the risk and investors reap the gains," or if the plans calls for forgiving $200B in outstanding preferred stock owned by the Treasury.

Current plan calls for pushing housing finance reform agenda over the next year and a half; White House position paper is due this month, Seiberg writes.

