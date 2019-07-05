St Barbara reports 2019 production data

St Barbara (OTC:STBMF) reported FY19 gold production reached 362,346 ounces consistent with the revised guidance of 360,000 ounces.

Last month, the company flagged lower production from its Gwalia operation, on the back of mining delays, which deferred the production of some 14,900 oz of gold from June to July, falling outside of the financial year.

Gwalia operation produced 49,966 ounces in Q4 and and 220,169 oz for 2019, within the revised FY19 guidance of 220,000 oz

Simberi operation, produced a near-record 36,231 oz Q4, and a record 142,117 oz in the full year.

The company says that the record production was attributable to record recovery and higher-grade ore mined in a supergene-enriched zone adjacent to the sulphide/oxide boundary, with average milled grade of 1.64 g/t