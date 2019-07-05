Nike on target with Women's World Cup

Nike (NKE +0.3% ) looks like a clear winner from the Women's World Cup due to its high profile at the event.

Nike CEO Mark Parker said during the company's FQ4 earnings call (transcript) that it's creating an "even deeper emotional connection" to consumers through the Women's World Cup in France.

"In fact, the USA Women's home jersey is now the number one soccer jersey men's or women's ever sold on NIKE.com in one season," he disclosed. Parker gave the update on July 27 even before the U.S. women's team won its quarterfinals and semifinal games with flair.

The strong ties to the women's team is seen by analysts as giving Nike a boost this quarter. Nike sponsors players U.S. players Alex Morgan, Mallory Pugh, Megan Rapinoe and Tobin Heath - as well as 14 of the 24 teams that competed in France at the World Cup.

Beyond soccer, sales to women and girls are anticipated to be a growth opportunity for the company. "Nike will continue to invest heavily in developing women’s product across numerous categories and platforms as well as allocating significant marketing dollars behind initiatives to reach and connect with women," notes Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser.

Shares of Nike have crushed the S&P 500 Index over the last two years with a 50% return.