Software platform maker Dynatrace files for IPO

Dynatrace Holdings, maker of a software intelligence platform aimed at the enterprise cloud, has filed for its initial public offering.

It's set a placeholder amount of $300M, and is seeking an NYSE listing under the ticker symbol DT.

It will be a "controlled company" under NYSE rules considering the stakeholding by affiliates of Thoma Bravo.

Underwriters include Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Barclays, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets and UBS Investment Bank.

For the year ended March 31, 2019, it logged revenue of $430.97M (up 8.3% Y/Y) and a net loss of $116.2M (down from a profit of $9.2M, as marketing and G&A expenses ramped up substantially).

The company competes with application performance monitoring vendors, including Cisco AppDynamics (NASDAQ:CSCO), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and New Relic (NYSE:NEWR), as well as infrastructure monitoring vendors including Datadog and Nagios, Digital Experience Management vendors including Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM) and Catchpoint, and point solutions from cloud providers including AWS, Azure and Google Cloud.