Drug stocks slip after Trump talks up `favored nations' plan

Pharmaceutical stocks dip after President Trump says his administration is working on a system that would allow the U.S. to buy drugs based on the lowest prices paid by other countries.
“We’re working on right now a favored-nations clause,” he told reporters at the White House.
State Street's Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV -0.8%); Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -1.1%), Pfizer (PFE -1%), Eli Lilly (LLY -1.2%), Merck (MRK -1%), Abbot Labs (ABT -0.9%).
Previously: Trump speech on drug prices light on specifics (May 11, 2018)
