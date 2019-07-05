Healthcare  | On the Move

Drug stocks slip after Trump talks up `favored nations' plan

|About: Health Care Select Sect SPD... (XLV)|By:, SA News Editor

Pharmaceutical stocks dip after President Trump says his administration is working on a system that would allow the U.S. to buy drugs based on the lowest prices paid by other countries.

“We’re working on right now a favored-nations clause,” he told reporters at the White House.

State Street's Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV -0.8%); Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -1.1%), Pfizer (PFE -1%), Eli Lilly (LLY -1.2%), Merck (MRK -1%), Abbot Labs (ABT -0.9%).

Previously: Trump speech on drug prices light on specifics (May 11, 2018)

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox