Drug stocks slip after Trump talks up `favored nations' plan

Pharmaceutical stocks dip after President Trump says his administration is working on a system that would allow the U.S. to buy drugs based on the lowest prices paid by other countries.

“We’re working on right now a favored-nations clause,” he told reporters at the White House.

State Street's Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV -0.8% ); Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -1.1% ), Pfizer (PFE -1% ), Eli Lilly (LLY -1.2% ), Merck (MRK -1% ), Abbot Labs (ABT -0.9% ).

