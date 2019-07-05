Jaguar Land Rover accelerates EV plans in U.K.

Jaguar Land Rover (NYSE:TTM) says it will invest hundreds of millions of pounds in electric vehicle production at its Castle Bromwich plant in England to make an electric version of the Jaguar XJ and other EV models.

"The announcement is the next significant step in delivering on the company’s commitment to offer customers electrified options for all new Jaguar and Land Rover models from 2020," notes the company.

JLR calls for a giga-scale battery production plant in the U.K. to put the country at leading edge of electric mobility.

JLR press release