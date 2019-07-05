Stocks' decline shrinks, bonds' fall levels out

Stocks pare their losses in midday trading and bonds' decline steadies after today's stronger-than-expected job gains in June leads investors to dial back on bets that the Fed will cut rates at the end of the month.

The Nasdaq falls 0.5% , the S&P declines 0.5% , and the Dow is off 0.3% ; earlier all three averages fell as much as 0.9%.

Real estate ( -0.8% ), materials ( -0.8% ), and health care ( -0.8% ) led the declines, while financials ( +0.3% ) provide the only bright spot on the S&P 500 industry sectors map.

10-year Treasury sell-off pushes yield up almost 10 basis points to 2.045%.

Crude oil is little changed at $57.36 per barrel; gold retreats 1.5% to $1,399.70 per ounce.