Stocks' decline shrinks, bonds' fall levels out

Stocks pare their losses in midday trading and bonds' decline steadies after today's stronger-than-expected job gains in June leads investors to dial back on bets that the Fed will cut rates at the end of the month.
The Nasdaq falls 0.5%, the S&P declines 0.5%, and the Dow is off 0.3%; earlier all three averages fell as much as 0.9%.
Real estate (-0.8%), materials (-0.8%), and health care (-0.8%) led the declines, while financials (+0.3%) provide the only bright spot on the S&P 500 industry sectors map.
10-year Treasury sell-off pushes yield up almost 10 basis points to 2.045%.
Crude oil is little changed at $57.36 per barrel; gold retreats 1.5% to $1,399.70 per ounce.
The Dollar Index advances 0.6% to 97.30.
