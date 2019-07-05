Netflix seen losing subs if it shifts to advertising supported model

Netflix (NFLX -0.2% ) could lose about 23% of its subscribers if it starting runs advertisements with its streaming service unless it "significantly" lowered current monthly fees, according to the results of a survey conducted bt Hub Entertainment Research.

An ad-supported version of Netflix has been the subject of increased media speculation lately, even though the company hasn't mentioned the strategy other than utilizing occasion product placement sponsorships.

Netflix execs could be asked about the topic during the company's FQ2 earnings conference call on July 17.