Energean to acquire buy Edison's oil and gas business for up to $850M

Energean (OTCPK:EERGF) agrees to buy Edison's oil and gas division for up to $850M (£676M), and will finance the initial consideration via short-term loan facility of $600M and up to $265M through equity financing which it completed on 4 July.

Energean will pay an initial consideration of $750M and additional of $100M after gas production from the Cassiopeia field in offshore Italy begins, which is expected in 2022.

EERGF expects pro-forma production of over 140,000 boe/day in 2021 and up to 200,000 boe/day once the Israeli fields reach full capacity.

