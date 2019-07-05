Intelsat rising after Pai expects fall C-band action

Intelsat (NYSE:I) is back on the move, up 8.3% and tapping session highs, after FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's speech in Argentina referred to expected action on mid-band satellite spectrum monetization in the fall.

"Two last points about spectrum," Pai says as part of remarks on 5G overall. "We’re also working on the complicated task of freeing up spectrum for 5G in the 3.7-4.2 GHz band, commonly called the C-Band. I’m optimistic that we will have results to show on this front this fall.

"Also, as part of our government-wide effort, the FCC is working actively with other federal agencies to reallocate spectrum in the 3.1-3.55 GHz band for commercial use," Pai adds.

The 5G effort could be "one of the great moonshots of this generation," Pai says in his comments, noting it could revolutionize healthcare, transportation, agriculture, and education among other facets of economy and society.

He emphasized the market-based strategy the FCC is pursuing ("5G FAST"), aimed at freeing up more spectrum for commercial use; promoting wireless infrastructure deployment; and modernization regulations to promote fiber deployment.