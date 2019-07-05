Corvus Pharma +9.1% on 16-fold boost in volume

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) is up another 9.1% today, trading on volume that's more than 16 times its average.

That's part of recent moves coinciding with increased stakes by members of management as well as the company's top shareholder, all following information from a Phase 1/1b trial in patients with advanced refractory cancer.

After Tuesday's close, top shareholder OrbiMed disclosed holdings boosted to a 22.6% stake, and shares rose 25.5% on Wednesday.

That followed purchases last month by CEO Richard Miller and Chief Financial Officer Leiv Lea.