Good news/bad news: Jobs report sends mixed signals

Surprisingly strong jobs growth in June grabbed headlines, capping off a relatively slow holiday week, and have investors paring bets that the Fed will cut rates at the end of the month. Federal funds futures trading indicates investors expect a 25-basis point cut on July 31, reducing the chances for a 50-bps cut, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Still, the number of weaker-than-expected data points complicates the picture; even in the jobs report average hourly wages grew less than forecast and unemployment came in slightly higher than expected. Stronger-than-expected: June nonfarm payrolls, up 224K, regained strength and beat the +160K consensus, following May's anemic 72K gain.

U.S. PMI services index clocked in at 51.5 in June, exceeding the 50.7 consensus and stronger than 50.9 in May. June U.S. PMI manufacturing index of 50.6 came in stronger than the consensus of 50.1, but still hovers near its lowest point in the past 10 years; compares with 50.5 in May. June U.S. manufacturing index of 51.7 slips from 52.1 in May, but beat the 51.1 expected; prices at 47.9% fell from 53.2 and new orders, at 50.0%, declined from 52.7.

Weaker-than-expected: Jobless claims were slightly higher than expected at 221K vs 220K consensus, down from 229K in the previous week; continuous claims, though down 8K at 1.686M, were still more than the 1.675M expected.

The June unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7% vs. 3.6% in May and 3.6% consenus; average hourly earnings were also disappointing, logging in at a 0.2% increase vs. 0.3% in May and 0.3% forecast. June ADP jobs report disappointed, up 102K jobs vs. the 140K estimate. June ISM non-manufacturing index of 55.1 trails the 55.8 consensus and weakened from 56.9 in May; new order index of 55.8% is down from 58.6 and business activity declines to 58.2% from 61.2; employment recedes to 55.0% from 58.1. May international trade deficit of $55.5B was bigger than the $53.2B consensus and widened from the $51.2B deficit in April.