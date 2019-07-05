RenTech has been shifting money from Deutsche Bank for months - Bloomberg

One of Deutsche Bank's (DB +3.1% ) largest clients, hedge fund giant Renaissance Technologies, pulling money out of its prime brokerage accounts with the German lender for the past few months, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Though it remains a big client, Renaissance has been shifting some of its business to Barclays (BCS +1.4% ) and Bank of America (BAC +0.8% ), as well as others.

Deutsche Bank's hedge fund business has been declining for years. Through the end of 2018, revenue from executing trades and lending securities to hedge funds fell more than a third from 2015, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg in March.