Stocks end week off of Wednesday's record highs

Stocks pared their losses as markets digested the June jobs report and tried to predict how the Fed will act at its FOMC meeting at the end of the month.

The S&P 500 fell 2% in the week's final session, while the Nasdaq slipped 0.1% and the Dow finished off 0.2% .

For the week, in which all three major U.S. indexes touched record highs on Wednesday, the S&P 500 rose 2.2%, the Nasdaq gained 2.4%, and the Dow increased 1.5%.

The sole gainer among S&P 500 industry sectors was financials, ris ing 0.2% on Friday; health care ( -0.8% ) and real estate ( -0.8% ) were the biggest decliners.

10-year Treasury yield increased 9 basis points to 2.041%.

Crude oil rose 0.5% to $57.62 per barrel; gold sank 1.2% to $1,403.40.

Dollar Index strengthened 0.5% to 97.24.