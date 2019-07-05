Liberty companies change out principal financial officer

Liberty companies -- Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONA), Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA), GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) -- have made a change at the top in their financial leadership.

Mark Carleton, chief financial officer at those entities, is giving up the post to become a senior adviser in charge of certain significant investments.

Brian Wendling, currently senior VP and controller at the same companies, will be the principal financial officer in Carleton's place.

Carleton had been CFO since 2016, and held other senior executive positions with the company and its predecessors since 2003.

In its filing, Liberty Media also noted that Chief Legal Officer Richard Baer will also be appointed chief administrative officer.