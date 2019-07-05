vTv's majority stockholder to sell 16.45M shares

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) falls 2.1% in after-hours trading after a filing discloses a planned stock offering of 16.45M shares of class A common stock by its principal equity holder, Ronald O. Perelman's MacAndrews & Forbes Group.

As of June 28, 2019, subsidiaries and affiliates of MacAndrews & Forbes held 23.08M shares of vTv's class B common stock and 19.06M shares of its class A common stock, controlling 79.6% of the combined voting power of its common stock.

After the offering, MacAndrews & Forbes and its MFV Holdings unit will hold a combined 52.1% of vTv's common stock.