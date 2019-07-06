Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings readies IPO

Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings (GBSG) has filed a prospectus for a $23M IPO.

The New York City-based medical tech company plans to launch its Saliva Glucose Biosensor test in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Bangladesh, followed by tests for prostate specific antigen, peanut allergen and luteinizing hormone.

The Saliva Glucose Biosensor test, a non-invasive method of measuring glucose, is based on an electrochemical reaction that produces an electrical signal that is directly proportional to the amount of glucose in the saliva. A smart phone app converts the signal into a real-time glucose reading that can be stored in the company's cloud-based digital information system.

Financials (nine-month period ending March 31, 2019): Sales: $114.0K; Net Loss: ($4.2M); Cash Consumption: ($3.1M).