AZZ Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, July 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (+11.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $277.2M (+5.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, azz has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.