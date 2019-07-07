Deutsche Bank launches makeover, plans 18,000 job cuts

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) is confirming a radical transformation, through a restructuring that will see it exit the global equities business and shed 18,000 jobs.

The moves will cost €7.4B, and the bank is aiming to cut total costs by 25% by 2022.

Along with exiting global equities, it will scale back its investment bank and cut fixed income operations.

And it will use a "bad bank" to wind down assets that will have a value of €4B in risk-weighted assets.

The plan was anticipated to come soon after the bank's investment-banking chief announced an exit on Friday. Reports last week had observers expecting costs of up to €5B and up to 20,000 job cuts.