Flyadeal ditches 737 Max for A320

In another setback for Boeing (NYSE:BA), Saudi Arabian budget airline Flyadeal said it will cancel its order for up to 50 737 Max jets, a deal worth $5.9B when it was announced last December.

The low-cost carrier will instead buy up to 50 A320neo planes and become an "all-Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) fleet," marking one of the first tangible signs the 737 Max crisis could shift business to Boeing's European rival.

The Max continues to be grounded following two fatal crashes - Lion Air Flight 610 in October 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 five months later.