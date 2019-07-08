WeWork to raise billions ahead of IPO

Following the disappointing public debuts of Uber and Lyft, shared office space manager WeWork (VWORK) is hoping to shore up confidence in its business before it goes public.

The company, which lost $1.9B last year, is reportedly looking to raise as much as $3B-$4B in coming months through a debt facility, assuring investors that it could fund growth initiatives until it can turn a profit.

The capital would be separate from funds WeWork would receive in an IPO and may grow as big as $10B over the next few years.