Landslide win for Greece's conservatives

Greece's opposition conservatives returned to power with a landslide victory in snap elections on Sunday, unseating the incumbent leftist Syriza party, which was blamed for foisting a bailout on the country.

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has pledged to cut tax rates - to 20% on businesses in two years from 29%, and on lower individual incomes, while slashing property taxes.

He’s also promised a major round of deregulation, with a focus on investment and growth, as he takes the helm of Europe's most indebted nation.

