Citing more conservative interest rate outlook, which now assumes two 25 bps interest rate cuts in the 2H19 and a lower 10-year treasury yield, Keefe Bruyette downgrades banks to market perform.

Analyst slashed PT of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) to $41 from $51 and PT of SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) to $225 from $300 following potential for "meaningful" downward earnings revisions by the Street and a downward bias to rates have the potential to keep sentiment subdued near-term.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) PT has been cut to $26 following stock's recent relative outperformance.

NTB: Quant Rating Bearish; Sell Side Rating Outperform.

SIVB Quant Rating Neutral; Sell Side Rating Outperform.

CIVB Quant Rating Neutral; Sell Side Rating Outperform.