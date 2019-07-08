Broadcom makes progress on Symantec deal

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has secured financing for the acquisition of Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) in an all-cash deal that could value the cybersecurity firm at more than $22B including debt, Bloomberg reports, adding that an agreement could be reached around mid-July.

Symantec has also drawn interest from its former chief executive officer, Greg Clark, who has teamed up with buyout firms Advent International and Permira Holdings in an attempt to muster a competing offer.

However, the group so far has been unable to compete on price with Broadcom, making the pursuit a long shot.