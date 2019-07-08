Volkswagen to deepen battery alliances

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) will create JVs and help finance battery production to persuade skeptical cell suppliers to back its aggressive push for mass producing electric vehicles, board member Stefan Sommer told Reuters.

By 2025, VW needs 150 gigawatt hours worth of battery production capacity in Europe and another 150 in Asia. By 2030 this figure will double.

Volkswagen has said it will buy €50B worth of battery cells and has identified Sweden's Northvolt, South Korea's SKI, LG Chem (OTC:LGCEY) and Samsung SDI (OTC:SSDIY) as well as China's CATL as strategic partners.