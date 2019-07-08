Iran breaches curbs on uranium enrichment

Iran has increased its uranium enrichment beyond the limit allowed by its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, edging closer toward weapons-grade levels while calling for a diplomatic solution to an escalating crisis.

The move marks the end of a 60-day deadline Tehran issued in May for European nations to do more to offset the economic impact of sanctions by the U.S., which pulled out of the pact last year.

Iran sent another letter to the EU issuing another two-month deadline to take further action, but didn't disclose details about those measures.