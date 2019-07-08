More good news for Marvel at the box office

Marvel has struck gold with Spider-Man: Far From Home as the film fetched nearly $600M at the box office during its first 10 days in theaters.

That's the best six-day record for Sony (NYSE:SNE), who produced the movie with Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Marvel Studios, in a partnership that will have broad implications for future films in the franchise.

Meanwhile, after 73 days in the theaters, Marvel's Avengers: Endgame has hauled in $2.772B globally and is now just $15M shy of the record to beat Avatar as the highest-grossing film of all time.