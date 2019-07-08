Catalyst Bio's MarzAA successful in mid-stage hemophilia study

A Phase 2 trial of Catalyst Biosciences' (NASDAQ:CBIO) subcutaneous (SQ) Factor VIIa (FVIIa) variant marzeptacog alfa (activated) (MarzAA) for prophylaxis met the primary endpoint of significantly reducing the annualized bleed rate (ABR) in patients with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors.

The study also met all secondary endpoints of safety, tolerability and lack of anti-drug antibody or inhibitor formation.

Daily SQ administration for 50 days at an individual’s final dose of MarzAA significantly reduced the mean 6-month pre-study ABR from 19.8 to 1.6 and Proportion of Days with Bleeding (PDB), from 12.3% to 0.8%, during treatment.

The median ABR and PDB were both reduced to zero.

The Company will host a conference call today, at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the MarzAA and DalcA data.