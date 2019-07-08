Stocks retreat as big rate cut bets fade

Friday's jobs report, which showed American employers added a much-larger-than-expected 224K jobs to the economy last month, has triggered a broad re-pricing in markets around the world.
Traders are now looking for a smaller July rate cut of 25 basis points, and perhaps only one more after that, with only a 6% chance of a 50 basis point reduction in the Fed's key interest rate.
Shares in Asia fell on the news, with the Shanghai Composite leading a retreat across the region by closing down 2.5%, while U.S. stock futures point to a modestly lower open. Dow and S&P are showing losses of 0.2%, while the Nasdaq is off by 0.4%.
