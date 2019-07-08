'Fundamental deterioration' sees Rosenblatt downgrade Apple

"After strong service revenue growth over the last 4 to 6 quarters and the launch of Apple Music and news, we believe service revenue growth will also decelerate," Rosenblatt Securities said Monday, downgrading Apple to Sell from Neutral but keeping its $150 PT intact.

"Adding to our 'sell' thesis, we believe new iPhone sales will be disappointing, iPad sales growth will slow in the second half of 2019, other product sales growth, such as the HomePod, AirPod, and iWatch, may not be meaningful to support total revenue growth."