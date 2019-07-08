Huntington Bancshares -1.8% on downgrade by BMO Capital

Analyst Chan expects only 5% total return in shares compared to an average 14% total return potential for other regional banks.

Analyst further adds that it has lowered estimates to account for a lower rate environment and higher costs for hedging and has less support than peers from stock buybacks, thereby downgrading Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) to market perform with an unchanged PT of $14.

It expects outperform shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) over Huntington Bancshares (HBAN).

Shares -1.8%

HBAN: Quant Rating Neutral; Sell Side Rating Outperform