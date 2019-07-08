Cineworld +2% after RBC Capital points to upside

Shares of Cineworld Group (OTC:CNWGY) are tracking higher after RBC Capital calls the cinema chain undervalued.

The firm also thinks Cineworld could be an acquisition target.

"The falling share price caused by the film release schedule that is driving short-term earnings weakness suggests the stock would be a better vehicle for investors with a longer-term time horizon. In addition to strong returns, private equity would benefit from the long-term potential for Regal from a management team that trebled the Cineworld share price after taking control in 2014," notes RBC's analyst team.