Auto sales bounce back in China amid discounting

Automobile sales in China rose 4.9% in June, according to preliminary figures from the China Passenger Car Association. The monthly gain broke a streak of 12 straight months of lower auto sales in the nation.

The organization notes that short-term dealer incentives offered on vehicles ahead of the implementation of new emissions standards helped to boost sales during the month.

