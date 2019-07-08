AerCap provides Q2 update

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) says it inked lease agreements for 48 aircraft in Q2, including 4 widebody aircraft and 44 narrowbody aircraft.

The company says purchased aircraft, including 6 Airbus A320neo family aircraft, 4 Boeing 787-9s and 1 Embraer E2.

Aercap also executed sale transactions for 23 aircraft, including 9 Airbus A320 Family aircraft, 3 Airbus A330s, 4 Boeing 737NGs, 1 Boeing 737 Classic, 1 Boeing 777-200ER, 1 Boeing 777-300, 2 Boeing 747s and 1 Boeing 767 from AerCap’s owned portfolio and 1 Airbus A300 from the managed portfolio

Aercap's signed financing transactions during the quarter were $1.5B.

