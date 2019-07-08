Deutsche Bank ratings affirmed by Moody's; outlook negative

In the wake of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) unveiling a massive restructuring, Moody's Investors Service affirms the German bank's ratings and maintains a negative outlook on its A3 long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings.

"Accelerating the transformation of the bank, reducing higher-risk businesses that were constantly unable to earn acceptable returns considering their higher capital and leverage exposure consumption will be credit positive, if successfully executed," Moody's said.

It also said, "During execution, which is not without risks, Moody's believes DB bondholders will remain protected by the bank's sufficient capitalization, clean balance sheet and solid liquidity."

Challenges Deutsche Bank faces: Sustaining the revenue base in the remaining fixed-income-related businesses, reducing the drag of the capital release unit, as well as growing its corporate banking operations against fierce competition.