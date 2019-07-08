Analysts ratings pour in on Crowdstrike

Early analyst coverage on Crowdstrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) leans heavily to the bullish side.

Positive ratings are in from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (Buy), Mizuho (Buy), Needham (Buy), Stifel (Buy), JMP (Outperform), Macquarie (Outperform), Barclays (Outperform) and JPMorgan (Outperform). The highest price targets from the bunch were from JPMorgan at $100 and Oppenheimer at $90.

More cautious ratings are in from Jefferies (Hold, $71 PT), SunTrust (Hold, $69 PT) and Credit Suisse (Neutral, $70 PT).