Array Bio's triplet therapy extends survival in late-stage CRC study

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, BEACON CRC, evaluating Array BioPharma's (NASDAQ:ARRY) BRAFTOVI (encorafenib) + MEKTOVI (binimetinib) + Eli Lilly's ERBITUX (cetuximab) in patients with BRAFV600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) following one or two prior lines of treatment showed a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS). The data were presented at the ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer in Barcelona.

Patients receiving the triplet therapy experienced median OS of 9.0 months compared to 5.4 months for ERBITUX + irinotecan-containing regimens (control arm) (p<0.0001). The objective response rate (ORR) in the triplet therapy group was also superior, 26.1% vs. 1.9% (p<0.0001).

Median OS in the BRAFTOVI + MEKTOVI doublet arm was 8.4 months vs. 5.4 months in the control arm (p=0.0003). The ORR was 20.4% vs. 1.9% for control (p<0.0001).

The data were first reported in May.

