Equinor takes bigger stake of Johan Sverdrup oilfield

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) is selling a 16% stake in Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LNDNY) for about $1.56B, and in return acquire an additional 2.6% stake in Johan Sverdrup oilfield.

The Norwegian oil and gas firm agreed to sell about 54.5M Lundin shares at a price of 266.4 crowns ($28.22), representing a discount of about 9.6% to Lundin's close on Friday. It will retain a 4.9% stake in Lundin.

Equinor will also acquire a 2.6% direct ownership share in the Johan Sverdrup oilfield for $910M.