ObsEva completes enrollment in late-stage study of linzagolix for heavy menstrual bleeding

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) has completed patient recruitment in its Phase 3 clinical trial PRIMROSE 1 evaluating oral gonadotropin releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist linzagolix for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) associated with uterine fibroids (UF).

The primary endpoint is reduction in menstrual bleeding as assessed by the alkaline hematin method.

The trial enrolled approx. 500 patients. Active treatment arms are being tested with and without low doses of hormonal add-back therapy (ABT).

A second Phase 3 trial, PRIMROSE 2, is also being run in parallel, testing the same treatment arms.

The Company expects to report six-month primary endpoint data from the PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2 trials in H1 2020 and in Q4 2019, respectively.