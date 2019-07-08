Huntington slips 1.5% after BMO goes bearish

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) falls 1.5% in premarket trading after BMO Capital Markets downgrades the bank to underperform from market perform.

BMO analyst Lana Chan notes "less support than peers from stock buybacks in the 2019 CCAR cycle."

Also reduces earnings expectations on a lower rate environment and higher hedging costs.

Quant rating Neutral.

Downgrade makes BMO's call the sole bearish rating on HBAN; before this action, sell-side average rating was Outperform (5 Buy, 4 Outperform, 15 Hold).

In the past six months, Huntington has risen 12.4% vs. financial sector median performance of 7.4%.