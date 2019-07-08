Coffee prices jolted by unexpected frost in Brazil

Arabica coffee futures rose to a seven-month high earlier today after frost damaged crops in some of the main growing regions in Brazil over the weekend. The frost wave atypically hit coffee plantations in the southern region of Mato Grosso do Sul and Sao Paulo state, according to Bloomberg.

Prices have been in a three-week uptrend after hitting a 13-year low in May.

Related ETF: iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO).

Stocks with more than a passing interest in coffee prices include Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN), J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Coffee Holdings (NASDAQ:JVA), Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM), Jammin Java (OTCPK:JAMN), Baristas Coffee Company (OTCPK:BCCI) and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY).