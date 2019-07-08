uniQure reports updated AMT-061 and AMT-060 data in patients with hemophilia B

UniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) announces updated clinical data on the three patients treated in an ongoing Phase IIb study of AMT-061, an investigational AAV5-based gene therapy containing a patent-protected FIX-Padua variant for the treatment of patients with severe and moderately severe hemophilia B.

In addition, the Company presented up to 3.5 years of follow-up data on 10 patients in the Phase I/II trial of AMT-060, for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Three patients with severe hemophilia (endogenous Factor IX (FIX) activity less than or equal to one percent) received a single intravenous infusion of 2x1013 vc/kg.

All three patients have sustained increases in FIX levels after the one-time administration of AMT-061.

Mean FIX activity for the three patients at 36 weeks after administration was 45% of normal, with the first, second and third patient achieving FIX activity of 54%, 30% and 51% of normal, respectively.

No patient experienced a material loss of FIX activity, reported any bleeding events or required any infusions of FIX replacement therapy for bleeds.

In the ongoing Phase I/II study of AMT-060, all 10 patients continue to show long-term meaningful clinical impact, including sustained increases in FIX activity and decreased bleeding frequency with up to 3.5 Years of follow-up.