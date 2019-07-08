Ambarella, Silicon Labs seen as semi takeover targets, KeyBanc says

KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst John Vinh highlights Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) as potential takeover targets as consolidation in the semiconductor industry is expected to continue.

Companies with products for the automotive, cloud, or Internet of Things categories will remain the most attractive, "as companies look to diversify away from maturing exposures in smartphones and PCs," Vinh writes.

Broadcom, Applied Materials, Intel, and Texas Instruments are seen as potential acquirers in the industry.

Big M&As may be limited due to U.S.-China trade tensions and uncertainty over regulatory approvals.

Ambarella quant rating Neutral; Silicon Labs quant rating Neutral.