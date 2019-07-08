Lannett inks deal for levothyroxine

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) has entered into a future exclusive supply and distribution agreement for Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets USP of Cediprof, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Neolpharma Pharmaceutical Group.

Under the agreement, Lannett will commence U.S. distribution no later than August 1, 2022. The Company will make an upfront payment of $20M and will receive a portion of the net profits.

The term of the agreement is 10 years, which begins upon commencement of distribution. Other terms were not disclosed.