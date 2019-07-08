Tempe police 'encouraged' by Starbucks response

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an apology and message of support for police after an employee at a Tempe store asked some officers to leave following a complaint from a customer. It isn't known if the barista faces disciplinary action from Starbucks.

The Tempe Officers Association said it is encouraged by the response from Starbucks after the incident, which drew widespread attention on social media.

In the past, the tendency by Starbucks to enter the national political debate hasn't notably impacted it's business and is a subject Wall Street analysts haven't seen as a potential headwind.